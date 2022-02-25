‘Go f*** yourself’: Ukraine's soldiers told Russian warship before all 13 were killed in action | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @MFA_UKRAINE Image of the Snake Island (Zmiinyi Island) in the Black Sea

Thirteen Ukrainian soldiers on Friday lost their lives guarding the Snake Island (Zmiinyi Island) in the Black Sea, during the Russian invasion. When they were asked to lay down their arms and surrender, they told the Russian army: "Go f*** yourself."

In a video that went viral on social media, the Ukrainian guards and Russian forces engaged in an exchange. "This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise, you will be bombed,” the Russian forces said.

“This is a Russian warship, I repeat. I suggest you surrender your weapons and capitulate otherwise I will open fire. Do you copy?”

“This is it," a Ukraine soldier told his fellow soldier, and said, “Russian warship, go fuck yourself.”

There were 13 soldiers on the island, and all of them were killed, Kyiv said. The Ukrainian government later awarded the title «Hero of Ukraine» postmortem to the soldiers.

Also Read | 'Stay calm and study': Kyiv Medical University told Indian students. Now, situation is out of hand | Exclusive

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine conflict: What Moscow wants, the West's interests | EXPLAINED

Latest World News