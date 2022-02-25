'Stay calm and study': Kyiv Medical University told Indian students. Now, situation is out of hand | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Explosion, smoke fill the sky in Kharkiv, amid Russian attacks. (Image provided by Aanchal)

Russia Ukraine War Latest News: Aanchal is a fifth-year medical student studying at Kyiv Medical University, in Ukraine. She woke up to loud explosions on Thursday, and the news chorused of panic and fear as the Russian army began its attacks on Ukraine. "It was unexpected. We woke up to the news of military bases being attacked in Kyiv, that's when we realised how serious the situation is," she said, adding that she and her friends were constantly messaging each other, making sure everybody is okay.

"Only Budapest's Indian embassy is communicating to us right now. They said students who can reach the nearby embassy will be flown out," Aanchal said. There are over 20,000 students stuck in the war-torn country, not even 10% of them are anywhere close to Hungary's Budapest. "We now have no idea what will happen," there was panic in Aanchal's voice. She said that the embassies are not picking up their calls, as they are flooded with cries for help. Many Indians were seen outside the embassies earlier. Aanchal, however, is sure that the Government of India will help evacuate them.

Image Source : INDIA TV Image of a residential building, hours after attacks hit the city of Kharkiv. (Image provided by Aanchal)

Sharing her friends' experiences, Aanchal told India TV over the phone from Kyiv, "the embassies told us to stay put or to rush to a nearby bunker. We weren't expecting the explosions to happen so close." She shared images of her friend's residential building that bore marks of Russian attacks. Some of her friends and classmates in Kharkiv, she said, witnessed the attack on the airport - loud explosions, smoke and burn filled the sky.

On Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory urging Indians in Ukraine to “maintain calm, and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit.”

Aanchal has her crucial semester exams coming up in two months. When the students got the news of the Russian invasion, Aanchal said, they immediately reached out to the university. The embassies had told them not to stay if their stay isnt essential. The university responded - "Do not panic. Stay calm, and study". Now, the university isn't responding anymore, cornering the students into an edge.

