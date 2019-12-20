Polio cases continue to rise in Pakistan, 111 reported this year

Representation image

Polio cases in Pakistan continue to rise, taking the toll to 111 after seven more were diagnosed in 2019 so far.

New cases of polio have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh and Balochistan region. Out of the seven new cases, four have been reported from KP region while remaining were from Sindh and Punjab.

Out of the 111 cases in 2019, close to 80 cases were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region while 17 were from Sindh, nine from Balochistan and six from Punjab.

Pakistan is one of the three countries in the world, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, that suffers from endemic polio. The disease can cause paralysis or death.

Pakistan is also one of the countries in the world where people traveling abroad still need to carry polio vaccination certificates.

