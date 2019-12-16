6 Baloch militants arrested from Pakistan's Sindh province

Six militants from the banned separatist group Balochistan Republican Army were arrested after the security forces raided their hideout in Pakistan's Sindh province on Sunday, an official said. The militants were hiding in a forested area in Balochistan's Kashmir district, some 650 kilometres from Lahore.

"Police received a tip-off that some terrorists were hiding in Kashmir bordering Balochistan and planning to target the law enforcers," the official said.

A police team raided their hideout in Kashmir and arrested the militants belonging to the banned Balochistan Republican Army (BRA), he said, adding that weapons, including hand grenades, were recovered from their possession.

The militants have been shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation.

The BRA has been involved in a number of terror attacks on security forces' vehicles, train and gas pipeline explosions in Balochistan. In September 2010, Pakistan banned the outfit.

ALSO READ: Six Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan's Wardak

ALSO READ: Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir