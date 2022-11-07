Pakistan's former foreign minister Qureshi to lead march until Imran Khan recovers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Speaking to a large gathering at Faisalabad, Qureshi said that Khan had asked him to lead the march in his place. He said that even if the latter is not totally recovered, Khan will participate in the long march in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan: Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that he will lead the march to Islamabad until Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's chief Imran Khan fully recovers from the injuries sustained during an assassination attempt. Khan, who suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on Thursday, said that his party will resume the march from Tuesday to Islamabad from the same spot where he survived an assassination attempt.

He has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday after undergoing successful surgery. He has now been moved to a private residence in Lahore.

Qureshi told a large public gathering at Clock Tower Chowk in Faisalabad on Sunday that Khan had asked him to lead the march in his place. He said that even if he is not totally recovered, Khan will participate in the long march in Rawalpindi, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He said that the people of Faisalabad and the entire country demand that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan quit since they are the real planners of attack on Khan in Wazirabad. Khan suffered bullet injuries in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the march.

The 70-year-old former Prime Minister and Chairman of the PTI party, who underwent surgery for bullet injuries on Thursday was addressing a press conference from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organisation. "We have decided that our march will resume on Tuesday from the same (point) in Wazirabad where I and 11 others were shot, and where Moazzam was killed," Khan said before he was discharged from the hospital. He later reached his Zaman Park residence here.

