Pakistan: Media regulatory body bans broadcasting Imran Khan's speeches

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Saturday imposed a ban on all TV channels from broadcasting and rebroadcasting speeches of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, according to news agency ANI.

This comes just a day after Imran Khan addressed a press conference for the first time after being shot at a rally in Pakistan's Punjab. In his address he said, "I knew before the rally that I will be attacked. 4 bullets fired at me to kill me," said Imran. "Four people plotted to kill me behind closed doors. I've a video with me, if something happens to me, the video will be released," he claimed.

Khan had accused Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and Major General Faisal for the attack at his rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad.

Seven people injured, one person killed during attack

In a statement, the Punjab police said that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the attack. It added that a suspect has been arrested. Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar in a video statement said that party chairman Khan has named three suspects who could be behind today's attack.

"Imran Khan called us and told us to convey this message to the nation on his behalf... He said that he believes three people - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal (Naseer) - were involved in the attack on him," Umar said.

