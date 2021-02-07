Image Source : FILE 4 dead, 25 injured in Pakistan road accident

Four people were killed and 25 others injured in a road accident in Pakistan Punjab province, local media reported. The accident took place on Saturday when a passenger van hit a truck coming from the opposite direction at the main highway passing through the Muzaffargarh district, Xinhua news agency cited the local media reports as saying.

The cause of the accident is being determined by the police, but the overspeeding of the van is likely the reason for the accident.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

