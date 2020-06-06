Image Source : TWITTER Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar on Saturday announced that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Tarar took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19."

Yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) June 6, 2020

Earlier in March, Tarar was appointed as focal person for English print media to Minister Information Department, Punjab. Her main responsibilities include to liaison with senior journalists, columnists and anchors and she will "highlight the positive role and initiative of the government".

A notification dated March 16 and undersigned by Minister of Information and Colonies Department, Punjab, Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan read: "Ms Mehr Tarar is hereby appointed as Focal person for English Print media to Minister for Information and Colonies Department."

There will be no pay and perks as the focal person, the official notification read.

