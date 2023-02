Follow us on Image Source : AP Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

In a major relief for former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Lahore High Court granted protective bail in a case pertaining to a protest outside the country's election commission. According to The Express Tribune, a two-member bench led by Justice Najafi conducted the hearing on the case and accepted the PTI chief’s plea to grant him a protective bail till March 3.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

