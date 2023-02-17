Will Imran Khan be arrested today? Hundreds of PTI workers camp outside his house to 'protect' ex-Pak PM

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hundreds of PTI workers gathered outside Imran Khan's Lahore residence.

Imran Khan Arrest News: Hundreds of workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party were camping outside the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore to resist police from arresting him.

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court had cancelled Imran Khan's bail on Wednesday in a case related to protest against the Election Commission last year. As soon as the court pronounced its verdict, PTI workers started gathering outside Khan's house in Lahore's Zaman Park area sensing as the news spread that the police was moving in to arrest their leader.

PTI workers staged a sit-in, chanting slogans and waving flags as the police arrived in several vehicles. A heavy security deployment has been made in the area to prevent the situation going out of control.

In October last year, police launched a case under the anti-terrorism laws and the former premier was on interim bail in the case. The PTI leadership had asked party workers to stage protests across the country, including near the ECP, after Khan was disqualified over hiding details of party funding.

Khan has been facing a raft of cases and once he jokingly remarked that the only case he was not booked so far was the “crime of dipping rusk in tea before eating them”.

(With inputs from PTI)

