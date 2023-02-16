US State Department ignores Pakistani journalist's question on IT searches on BBC offices | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP US State Department ignores Pakistani journalist's question on IT searches on BBC offices

A US State Department official on Wednesday referred a Pakistani journalist's to 'the Governmnet of India' when questioned on the Income Tax searches conducted on BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai. The official further added that the US 'supports the importance of free press around the world.'

“We are aware of the search of BBC offices in Delhi by Indian tax authorities.” US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said while responding to Jahanzaib Ali, Washington DC corresondant of Pakistani news organisation ARY News.

Sharing a video clip of the interaction on Twitter Jahanzaib Ali wrote,"United States spox@StateDeptSpoxresponse on@ImranKhanPTIImran Khan u-turn. Also talked about security cooperation with Pakistan and Indian govt raids on@BBCUrduoffices"

Price was interacting with the Washington DC correspondent of Pakistani news organisation ARY News Jahanzaib Ali. The reporter further questioned to get the US State Department’s reaction but Ned Price refused to wade into the controversy or comment on the matter.

BBC office searches enter third day

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department's survey at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) India offices in Delhi and Mumbai entered its third day today, accumulating nearly 60 hours in total.

According to I-T sources, the surveys are part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion and officials gathered financial data from select staffers and made copies of electronic and paper data of the news organisation.

UK Govt distances itself from BBC documentary

“We recognise how this portrayal of the Indian government has played out in India. I made it clear that the BBC is independent in its output, that the UK regards India as an incredibly important international partner and that we will be investing heavily in that relationship in the coming decades,” UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said earlier this month.

Supreme Court on BBC documentary

The Supreme Court last week dismissed a plea seeking the imposition of a complete ban on the BBC in India in the wake of the controversial documentary, terming the petition "entirely misconceived" and "absolutely meritless".

