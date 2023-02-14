BBC says 'fully cooperating' with income tax dept after its Mumbai, Delhi offices come under scanner

Follow us on Image Source : AP BBC Office

BBC row: Hours after the income tax authorities raided the offices of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in Delhi and Mumbai, it released a statement saying the organisation has been "fully cooperating" with the investigating agency.

The statement came as the Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

It is worth mentioning that the action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question". "The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the press office of the BBC tweeted.

Congress raises grave concerns over raid

Earlier today, Congress termed the raid on the offices of the British broadcaster a hostile move by the ruling government to undermine the fourth pillar of democracy. "Time and again, there has been an assault on freedom of the Press under the Modi Govt. This is done with brazen & unapologetic vengeance to strangulate remotely critical voices. No Democracy can survive if institutions are used to attack Opposition & Media. People WILL resist this," wrote Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP government, during a press conference on Tuesday, has backed the move of the I-T department and termed the media outlet as the "most corrupt organisation in the world". "Income Tax department lawfully carried out raids at the BBC office. The IT department is no longer the 'caged parrot' as the Supreme Court had said about government institutions during the Congress rule," said BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia.

"The BBC has become the most 'Bhrasht Bakwaas Corporation' in the world. Unfortunately, BBC's propaganda and Congress' agenda are on the same lines. Today, India is attaining great heights under PM Modi's leadership and some sections do not like this. The BBC has all rights to do journalism in India, but they will have to abide by the law of the land," Bhatia said.

(With inputs from agencies)

