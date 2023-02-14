Tuesday, February 14, 2023
     
'Undeclared emergency': Congress on IT raids in BBC's offices in Delhi, Mumbai

Although the income tax team maintained that it has come for verification of a few documents, Congress alleged political vendeta.

New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2023 13:48 IST
Calling it an 'undeclared emergency', Congress criticised the Income Tax raids in BBC's offices in Delhi, Mumbai. Income Tax department on Tuesday morning raided the BBC office in Delhi and Mumbai kicking a political storm. The action by the Income Tax department has come amid huge controversy surrounding a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Although the income tax team maintained that it has come for verification of a few documents, Congress alleged political vendeta.

"First came the BBC documentary, it was banned. Now IT has raided BBC. Undeclared emergency. Here we are demanding JPC in Adani's case and there the government is after BBC. Wisdom against destruction," Congress tweeted.

The Samajwadi Party too condemned the raid. "BJP government is destroying democracy! The forcible raid by the Income Tax Department on the BBC office in Delhi is highly condemnable. Does the BJP government want to suppress every voice that would speak out against the oppression of them or their leaders? Government should remember that time and power change but democracy is immortal," it tweeted.

