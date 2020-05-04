Image Source : AP Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan top 20,000; death toll at 457

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crossed 20,000 after 981 new patients were diagnosed in the last 24 hours. The Ministry of National Health Services said 17 patients died in this period, taking the total toll to 457. So far, 5,114 people have recovered from the deadly virus, the ministry said. Out of the total 20,084 coronavirus patients in the country, 7,494 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country's eastern Punjab province, 7,465 in southern Sindh province, 3,129 in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,172 in southwest Balochistan, and 393 in capital Islamabad, reported Xinhua news agency.

The authorities so far have conducted 203,025 tests. The number of cases has continued to rise despite the country being under lockdown for the sixth consecutive week now.

Talking to journalists on Sunday, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said decisions regarding relaxation in lockdown will be taken in consensus with all the provinces after May 9.

"The decisions will be taken in such a manner that they do not paralyze our healthcare system," the minister said, adding that the restrictions will be eased gradually in order to provide livelihoods to the people.

(With Inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 19,000; death toll at 440

ALSO READ | France reports 135 new fatalities due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, total death toll at 24,895

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage