No Pakistan PM has ever completed full 5-year-term: Full List

Pakistan Crisis News: Political crisis in Pakistan has intensified with reports suggesting that Prime Minister Imran Khan may step down from the post ahead of debate on the no-trust motion moved by the Opposition. The Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has already lost majority in the National Assembly after main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) reached an agreement with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against a beleaguered Imran.

While no Pakistan PM has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion with Imran Khan being the third prime minister facing the motion in the lower house of country's parliament, it is also a fact that none of prime ministers of Pakistan has ever completed full five year term.

List of Pakistan PMs:

Liaquat Ali Khan (Assassinated) - 15 August 1947 t0 16 October, 1951

Khawaja Nazimuddin (Govt dissolved by governor general) - 17 April 1953 to 11 August 1955

Chaudhary Mohammad Ali (Resigned) - 12 August 1955 to 12 September 1956

Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy (Resigned) - 12 September 1956 to 18 October 1957

Ibrahim Ismail Chundrigar (Removed) -18 October 1957 to 16 December 1957

Feroz Khan Noon (Govt collapsed after martial law imposed) 16 December, 1957 to 7 October 1958

Ayub Khan 1958-1971 - He combined the office of PM and President

Nurul Amin (Resigned) - 7 December 1971 to 20 December 1971

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto - 1971 to 1973 - He re-established the position of PM through new constitution

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (removed through military coup led by General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq) 14 August 1973 to 5 July 1977

Muhammad Khan Junejo (Removed by President Zia-ul-Haq) 23 March 1985 to 29 May 1988

PM chair remained vacant - 29 May 1988 to 2 December, 1988

Benazir Bhutto (Govt dismissed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan) - 2 December 1988 to 6 August 1990

Nawaz Sharif (Also dismissed by President Ghulam Ishaq Khan) - 6 November 1990 to 18 April 1993

April 1993 to May 1993 - Supreme Court reinstated Nawaz Sharif after he challenged President Khan's decision to remove him as PM

Nawaz Sharif (Resigned) - 26 May 1993 to 18 July 1993

Benazir Bhutto (Dismissed by President Farooq Leghari) - 19 October to 5 November 1996

Nawaz Sharif (Removed in a coup led by General Pervez Musharraf) 17 February 1997 to 12 October 1999

PM post vacant - October 1999 to November 2002.

Zafarullah Khan Jamali (Resigned) - 23 November, 2002 to 26 June 2004

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (Resigned) - 30 August 2004 to 26 August 2004

Shaukat Aziz (Left after completion of term of PML-Q govt) 28 August 28 2004 to 15 November 2007

Yousaf Raza Gilani (Disqualified by Supreme Court) - 25 March 2008 to 19 June 2012

Raja Pervez Ashraf (Completed term of PPP govt) - 22 June 2012 to 24 March 2013

Nawaz Sharif (Disqualified by Supreme Court) 5 June 2013 to 28 June 2017

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (Completed term of PML-N govt) - 1 August 2017 to 31 May 2018

Imran Khan - 18 August 2018 till present

