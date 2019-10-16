Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
Soldier, 14 civilians killed in Mexico armed clashes

The incident comes just a day after armed assailants killed at least 13 police officers in an ambush in Aguililla, a town in west-central Michoacan state.

New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2019 10:25 IST
Image Source : AP PHOTO

At least 15 people, including a soldier, were killed during a gunfight in Mexico. According to the authorities, the gunbattle broke out between the Mexican military and armed men in the southern state of Guerrero. 

The shootout occurred on Tuesday after local police received an emergency call which reported the presence of a group of armed men in the community of Tepochica in the municipality of Iguala, according to a report released by Roberto Alvarez Heredia, security spokesperson for Guerrero state, reported Xinhua news agency.

The report also indicated that the armed men attacked the military and then a conflict broke out.

Guerrero is one of the states in Mexico with high rates of violence and drug trafficking activities, and more than 20 armed groups operate in the state, including community police, self-defence groups and drug cartels, according to Mexican government reports. 

Also Read | 44 bodies found in Mexico well, victims identified

Also Read | 23 killed, 13 injured in an attack on a Bar in Southern Mexico

