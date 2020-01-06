Florida woman dials 911 neighbourhood parrot screams 'let me out'

Image Source : PTI A 40-year-old parrot named Rambo cried “Let me out!” (Representational Image)

In a peculiar incident, a woman in Florida heard someone screaming “Let me out!” in her neighborhood. After listening to the chilling cries, which sounded like that of a woman, she dialed 911. Four Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies pulled up in a few minutes. Upon reaching the spot, the cops were told the cries were that of a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo.

They questioned a man who appeared to be repairing a car in his driveway. The Palm Beach Post reports that when the deputies explained their concerns, the man smiled, then told deputies he’d introduce them to the perpetrator. When he returned with the parrot, the deputies burst out laughing.

The man told officers that he taught Rambo to scream “Let me out!” when he was a kid and Rambo lived in a cage.

PBSO officials tweeted a video on Saturday, saying, “Our deputies in Lake Worth Beach came to the help of someone screaming for help. Hilarity ensued.”

Our Deputies in Lake Worth Beach came to the help of someone screaming for help. Hilarity ensued. https://t.co/6fO5n3OkxC — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) January 4, 2020

