Follow us on Image Source : AP 'Can't bear this bloody thing!': King Charles III flips out over leaky pen, signs wrong date | VIDEO

King Charles III news: During his signing ceremony in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, King Charles III looked visibly vexed, as his pen started leaking. This is the second time in four days, that King lost his cool during a ceremony in Belfast.

In a widely shared social media post, he could be seen signing a visitor’s book in front of cameras at Hillsborough Castle, accompanied by his wife and Queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles. At first, he signed the wrong date, thinking its September 12, when it was September 13.

He then lost his cool after the pen he was using leaked on him. “Oh god, I hate this (pen)!” Charles said, standing up and handing the pen to his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort. “Oh look, it’s going everywhere,” Camilla said as her husband wiped his fingers. “I can’t bear this bloody thing … every stinking time,” Charles said as he walked away.

King Charles III's visit to Belfast drew a rare moment of unity from politicians in a region with a contested British and Irish identity that is deeply divided over the monarchy. He returned to London as his mother Queen Elizabeth II's casket was brought to the Buckingham Palace.

Charles will be visiting the four nations of the U.K. – England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Hundreds gathered around Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, the royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, in the latest outpouring of affection following the queen’s death. The area in front of the gates to the castle was carpeted with hundreds of floral tributes.

While there was a warm welcome in Hillsborough, the British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.

