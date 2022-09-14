King Charles III irons his shoelaces and brings own toilet seat, velvet paper when travelling?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROYALFAMILY_ARCHIVE King Charles III

King Charles III has caught media attention and how! From his eating habits to his travel norms and details of his bathing routine to his food preferences, people around the world want to know every little detail about the new monarch of Britain. Recent reports suggest that His Majesty likes things crisp and precise. So much so that he prefers his shoe laces to be ironed as well.

According to New York Post, a report suggests that King Charles "brings his own toilet seat and Kleenex Velvet toilet paper wherever he goes"! These minute and up top personal details of the monarch were revealed in a 2015 documentary 'Serving the Royals: Inside the Firm'. Paul Burrell, who served as a butler to Charles' late wife Princess Diana and also the Queen, revealed that Charles has given precise instructions to iron his shoelaces.

"His pyjamas are pressed every morning, his shoelaces are pressed flat with an iron, the bath plug has to be in a certain position, and the water temperature has to be just tepid," in a bathtub filled "only half full". New York Post quoted Burrell as saying. He added that The king even "has his valets squeeze one inch of toothpaste onto his toothbrush every morning."

Talking about his eating habits and schedule are concerned, he likes healthier options for breakfast. New York Post quoted a former member of the Royal staff - Chef Graham Newbould who said that the King "has a healthier option. He'd have homemade bread, a bowl of fresh fruit, fresh fruit juices," chef Graham Newbould, a former member of the royal staff said."

He added, "Wherever the prince goes in the world, the breakfast box goes with him. He has six different types of honey, some special mueslis, his dried fruit, and anything that's a bit special that he is a bit fussy about."

All this along with more details has been revealed in the Amazon Prime documentary mentioned above. The documentary was released at the time Charles was the Prince of Wales.

Don't miss these:

Prince Harry banned from wearing military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Here's why

Biggest controversies of King Charles III, new monarch of Britain: Admitting to adultery, divorce

Read More Trending News