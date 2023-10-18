Israel-Hamas war: Biden announces announces $100 million humanitarian aid for Gaza, West Bank

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), he said that the money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians. "And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups," Biden added.

Israel allows humanitarian assistance to move into Gaza

The US President also stated that Israel has consented to permit aid to start entering Gaza from Egypt, provided that it would be inspected and directed toward civilians rather than Hamas militants. Biden said that he had spoken with the Israeli cabinet “to agree to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance of civilians in Gaza. “Let me be clear. If Hamas diverts or steals the assistance, they will have demonstrated once again that they have no concern for the welfare of the Palestinian people," Biden said, as per the Associated Press (AP).

Biden visits Israel

Earlier in the day, the US president paid an urgent visit to Israel in an attempt to prevent the ongoing war from escalating into a larger regional conflict and to promote the delivery of humanitarian relief to the Palestinians. Biden was received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Air Force One landed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning (local time).

Biden expresses concern on hospital explosion

Biden told Netanyahu he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the hospital explosion. But he also stressed that “Hamas does not represent all the Palestinian people, and it has brought them only suffering." The US President's visit to Israel coincides with rising humanitarian concerns in Gaza, where Israel has cut off the flow of food, fuel and water. Mediators have been struggling to break a deadlock over providing supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals.

Israel-Hamas war

According to reports, around 2,800 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes in Gaza. Another 1,200 people are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said. The ongoing armed conflict between Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas and Israel began on 7 October 2023. The attack began in the morning with a barrage of at least 3,000 rockets launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip against Israel.

(With inputs from AP)

