US vetoes UN resolution denouncing Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians

Amid the ongoing war in the Middle East, the United States has vetoed a UN resolution denouncing Hamas attacks on Israel as well as all acts of violence against civilians and urging aid for Gaza. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 12 votes in favour, the United States against and two abstentions.

After the vote, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that President Joe Biden is in the region engaging in diplomacy. "We need that diplomacy to play out.” She also criticized the resolution for not saying anything about Israel’s right to self-defence," she added.

Council members dismiss Russian amendments

Before the vote on the resolution sponsored by Brazil, the council members rejected two Russian amendments, one advocating for a “humanitarian cease-fire” and the other denouncing indiscriminate attacks on civilians and “civilian objects” in Gaza, which include hospitals and schools.

US announces sanctions

Earlier on Wednesday, The US also announced sanctions against a group of 10 Hamas members and the Palestinian militant organization’s financial network across Gaza, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar. It was in the US response to the surprise attack on Israel that left more than 1,000 people dead or kidnapped.

Targeted for sanctions by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control are members who manage a Hamas investment portfolio, a Qatar-based financial facilitator with close ties to the Iranian regime, a key Hamas commander and a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange. Iran is Hamas’ main sponsor, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

(With AP inputs)

