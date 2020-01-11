Saturday, January 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Iran acknowledges 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian jetliner, apologises to affected nations

Iran acknowledges 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian jetliner, apologises to affected nations

Iran on Saturday admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian civilian jetliner that was downed after taking off from Tehran airport. The crash killed 176 on board. Western countries including US, UK and Canada had accused Iran of shooting down the aircraft. Iran, on Satuday said that its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner.The statement came Saturday morning and blamed “human error” for the shootdown.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Tehran Updated on: January 11, 2020 10:34 IST
Breaking: Iran acknowledges military shooting down
Image Source : AP

Breaking: Iran acknowledges military shooting down Ukrainian jetliner due to 'human error'

Iran on Saturday admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian civilian jetliner that was downed after taking off from Tehran airport. The crash killed 176 on board. Western countries including US, UK and Canada had accused Iran of shooting down the aircraft. Iran, on Saturday said that its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner.The statement came Saturday morning and blamed “human error” for the shootdown.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News