Iran acknowledges 'unintentionally' shooting down Ukrainian jetliner, apologises to affected nations

Image Source : AP Breaking: Iran acknowledges military shooting down Ukrainian jetliner due to 'human error'

Iran on Saturday admitted to shooting down the Ukrainian civilian jetliner that was downed after taking off from Tehran airport. The crash killed 176 on board. Western countries including US, UK and Canada had accused Iran of shooting down the aircraft. Iran, on Saturday said that its military ‘unintentionally’ shot down a Ukrainian jetliner.The statement came Saturday morning and blamed “human error” for the shootdown.

The jetliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, went down on the outskirts of Tehran during takeoff just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at U.S. forces.

A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:



Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster



Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.

💔 — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 11, 2020

Iran had denied for several days that a missile downed the aircraft. But then the U.S. and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believe Iran shot down the aircraft.

The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.



My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences. https://t.co/4dkePxupzm — Hassan Rouhani (@HassanRouhani) January 11, 2020

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.