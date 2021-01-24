Image Source : ANI Powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocks South Shetland Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 7.3 on the Richter scale struck the South Shetland Islands on Saturday (local time), said the U.S. Geological Survey.

Chile's interior ministry issued a tsunami warning following the quake. Strong tremors were felt in the Chilean capital Santiago. However, Pacific Tsunami Warning Center clarified there’s no tsunami threat to Caribbean coasts from this earthquake.

The epicentre of the earthquake was monitored at 61.7 degrees south latitude and 55.6 degrees west longitude. It hit at a depth of 10 km, Xinhua reported.

(With ANI inputs)

