Saudi Arabia confirms first coronavirus case

The first positive case of coronavirus has been reported from Saudi Arabia. As per state media, the infected person had arrived from Iran via Bahrain. Iran has reported a significant rise in the cases of coronavirus. Earlier on Monday, a close aide to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khomenei died of coronavirus.

Earlier, Jordan, Senegal, Tunisia, Dominican Republic, the Czech Republic, Scotland reported their first cases of coronavirus.

In Europe, Italy has been referred to as the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak with 52 deaths reported thus far.

The coronavirus death toll globally has notched up to 3,000.