Coronavirus Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour

The number of coronavirus cases is rising exponentially across the globe. Worldwide, about 1.4 million people have been confirmed infected and over 79,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the global death toll topped 70,000. The death toll in India has risen to 165 and the number of cases has crossed 5,000. Get the latest updates on coronavirus here. Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos, and videos from across the world on April 8, 2020.
The number of coronavirus cases is rising exponentially across the globe. Worldwide, about 1.4 million people have been confirmed infected and over 79,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the global death toll topped 70,000. The death toll in India has risen to 165 and the number of cases has crossed 5,000. Get the latest updates on coronavirus here. Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos, and videos from across the world on April 8, 2020.
283 new cases announced late last night, taking the total number to 2,359.
1 more patient has died, bringing our death toll to 12.
19 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 186
Apr 08, 20208:37 AM (IST)Posted by Sushmita Panda
Coronavirus pandemic: Global overview
The total number of global cases has surpassed 1.4 million, including more than 80,000 fatalities. Over 290,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Get the latest updates from around the world:
President Trump calls the World Health Organization "China-centric" and vows to withhold US funding
Death toll surpasses 10,000 in France
Canada to manufacture 30,000 ventilators
UK Prime Minister in intensive care unit
Japan declares state of emergency
China reports no new deaths and eases lockdown restrictions
South Korea has fewer than 50 new cases for the second day
Italy sees lowest rise in total cases since March 10
Apr 08, 20208:35 AM (IST)Posted by Sushmita Panda
Coronavirus Pandemic: COVID-19 cases at glance
USA: 30,706 new cases
Brazil: 1,993 new cases
Canada: 1,230 new cases
Peru: 393 new cases
Mexico: 346 new cases
Chile: 301 new cases
Ecuador: 148 new cases
Colombia: 201 new cases
Argentina: 87 new cases
Cuba: 46 new cases
Apr 08, 20207:57 AM (IST)Posted by Sushmita Panda
African Americans at more risk for coronavirus, says Trump
The African American community are more susceptible to coronavirus, the latest COVID-19 testing data from the ground reflects, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.
Apr 08, 20207:55 AM (IST)Posted by Sushmita Panda
Hydroxychloroquine saved life of Michigan state lawmaker, says Trump
A Democratic party's state legislature from Michigan has credited hydroxychloroquine for saving her life from coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding the politician has thanked him for promoting the malaria drug.
Apr 08, 20206:56 AM (IST)Posted by Sushmita Panda
United States reports nearly 2,000 Coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours
According to John Hopkins University, the United States has reported nearly 2,000 Coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours.
Apr 08, 20206:51 AM (IST)Posted by Sushmita Panda
Use of mask/cloth on face or mouth in public places is mandatory for people in Chandigarh
The use of masks or cloth on face or mouth in public places is mandatory for the people in Chandigarh.
Apr 08, 20206:51 AM (IST)Posted by Sushmita Panda
13 areas declared as containment zones in Haryana
13 areas have been declared as containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of COVID-19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas in Haryana.
13 areas have been declared as containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of #COVID19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas: Faridabad district administration, Haryana pic.twitter.com/vEA9DZQWwh