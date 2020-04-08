Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Coronavirus Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Coronavirus Live Updates: Top Headlines This Hour

The number of coronavirus cases is rising exponentially across the globe. Worldwide, about 1.4 million people have been confirmed infected and over 79,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the global death toll topped 70,000. The death toll in India has risen to 165 and the number of cases has crossed 5,000. Get the latest updates on coronavirus here. Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos, and videos from across the world on April 8, 2020.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2020 8:51 IST
Breaking news
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news 

The number of coronavirus cases is rising exponentially across the globe. Worldwide, about 1.4 million people have been confirmed infected and over 79,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, the global death toll topped 70,000. The death toll in India has risen to 165 and the number of cases has crossed 5,000. Get the latest updates on coronavirus here. Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos, and videos from across the world on April 8, 2020.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Live updates :Breaking News April 8

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Apr 08, 2020 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    COVID-19 Updates from UAE

    • 283 new cases announced late last night, taking the total number to 2,359. 
    • 1 more patient has died, bringing our death toll to 12.
    • 19 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total recoveries to 186
  • Apr 08, 2020 8:37 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus pandemic: Global overview

    The total number of global cases has surpassed 1.4 million, including more than 80,000 fatalities. Over 290,000 patients are reported to have recovered. Get the latest updates from around the world:

    • President Trump calls the World Health Organization "China-centric" and vows to withhold US funding 
    • Death toll surpasses 10,000 in France
    • Canada to manufacture 30,000 ventilators
    • UK Prime Minister in intensive care unit
    • Japan declares state of emergency
    • China reports no new deaths and eases lockdown restrictions
    • South Korea has fewer than 50 new cases for the second day
    • Italy sees lowest rise in total cases since March 10
  • Apr 08, 2020 8:35 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Coronavirus Pandemic: COVID-19 cases at glance

    • USA: 30,706 new cases
    • Brazil: 1,993 new cases
    • Canada: 1,230 new cases
    • Peru: 393 new cases
    • Mexico: 346 new cases
    • Chile: 301 new cases
    • Ecuador: 148 new cases
    • Colombia: 201 new cases
    • Argentina: 87 new cases
    • Cuba: 46 new cases

     

  • Apr 08, 2020 7:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    African Americans at more risk for coronavirus, says Trump

    The African American community are more susceptible to coronavirus, the latest COVID-19 testing data from the ground reflects, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

  • Apr 08, 2020 7:55 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Hydroxychloroquine saved life of Michigan state lawmaker, says Trump

    A Democratic party's state legislature from Michigan has credited hydroxychloroquine for saving her life from coronavirus, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, adding the politician has thanked him for promoting the malaria drug. 

  • Apr 08, 2020 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    United States reports nearly 2,000 Coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours

    According to John Hopkins University, the United States has reported nearly 2,000 Coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours. 

  • Apr 08, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    Use of mask/cloth on face or mouth in public places is mandatory for people in Chandigarh

    The use of masks or cloth on face or mouth in public places is mandatory for the people in Chandigarh. 

  • Apr 08, 2020 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Sushmita Panda

    13 areas declared as containment zones in Haryana

    13 areas have been declared as containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of COVID-19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas in Haryana. 

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X