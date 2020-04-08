20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi with immediate effect

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2020 20:59 IST
At least 20 coronavirus 'hotspots' in the National Capital of Delhi have been sealed with immediate effect, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. "No person will be permitted inside these localities or will be allowed to leave them," said Sisodia.

The deputy CM said that Sadar area was one of the localities that had been identified for sealing, since some positive cases had emerged from there.

The list of other localities that have been sealed is awaited.

This is a breaking news article...

