20 coronavirus hotspots sealed in Delhi with immediate effect

Image Source : PTI A representational image of India Gate

At least 20 coronavirus 'hotspots' in the National Capital of Delhi have been sealed with immediate effect, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. "No person will be permitted inside these localities or will be allowed to leave them," said Sisodia.

The deputy CM said that Sadar area was one of the localities that had been identified for sealing, since some positive cases had emerged from there.

The list of other localities that have been sealed is awaited.

This is a breaking news article...

Also read: Wearing face masks made mandatory in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News