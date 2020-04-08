Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Wearing face masks made mandatory in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Wearing face masks made mandatory in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Wearing face masks has been made mandatory in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. Kejriwal said anyone stepping out of their house should wear facial masks. "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house," he said, adding that cloth masks too shall be eligible.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2020 20:59 IST
Wearing face masks is now mandatory in Delhi.

Wearing face masks is now mandatory in Delhi.

Wearing face masks has been made mandatory in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. Kejriwal said anyone stepping out of their house should wear facial masks. "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house," he said, adding that cloth masks too shall be eligible. 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said action will be taken against those found not wearing wasks. "People stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily, action will be taken against those not following it," he said.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Meanwhile, 20 coronavirus hotspots have been identified in the national capital today. "Some positive cases have been reported in Sadar so the area has been sealed. Total 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas," Sisodia said. 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X