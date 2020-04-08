Wearing face masks made mandatory in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Wearing face masks is now mandatory in Delhi.

Wearing face masks has been made mandatory in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today. Kejriwal said anyone stepping out of their house should wear facial masks. "Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house," he said, adding that cloth masks too shall be eligible.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said action will be taken against those found not wearing wasks. "People stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily, action will be taken against those not following it," he said.

Meanwhile, 20 coronavirus hotspots have been identified in the national capital today. "Some positive cases have been reported in Sadar so the area has been sealed. Total 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas," Sisodia said.

