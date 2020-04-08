3 members of Delhi family test positive for coronavirus, Tablighi Jamaat link suspected

Image Source : PTI Barricades on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border after lockdown was imposed in New Delhi, March 23, 2020 (representational image)

Three members of a family residing in Delhi's Defence Colony on Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, after which they were hospitalised. According to Delhi Police, the guard at the residence, Mustaqim (residing in Okhla), allegedly attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month. The police said that he didn't show up for work after the incident.

The police have registered an FIR against the guard.

The Union Health Ministry claims that nearly a third of the country's cases attended the controversial religious gathering that took place between March 13 and 15. The Union Home Ministry has said that more than 8,000 Tablighi followers, including foreigners, could have attended the gathering.

The National Capital of Delhi has been witness to 576 cases of coronavirus, which includes nine casualties. India has recorded 5,241 cases of coronavirus, resulting in 149 deaths.

