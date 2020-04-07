Petition in Supreme Court demands demolition of Nizamuddin Markaz, ban on Tablighi Jamaat activities

Image Source : PTI A file photo of people at the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in New Delhi

A letter petition filed in Supreme Court on Tuesday called upon the Union Home Ministry to impose a blanket ban on all activities of missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat, news agency ANI reported. The news agency also cited the petition as it called upon the authorities to demolish the Nizamuddin office of the Tablighi Jamaat, under relevant provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

The petition comes in the wake of the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in New Delhi's Nizamuddin emerging as one of India's worst coronavirus hotspots, as the Union Health Ministry claims that nearly a third of the country's cases attended the controversial religious gathering that took place between March 13 and 15. The Union Home Ministry has said that more than 8,000 Tablighi followers, including foreigners, could have attended the gathering.

As of April 7, India reported a total of 4,421 coronavirus cases, resulting in 114 deaths.

Also read: NBA condemns threats to media over Tablighi Jamaat news coverage

Latest India News