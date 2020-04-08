Image Source : AP (FILE) Coronavirus hotspots Lucknow: These areas will be sealed in the city

Uttar Pradesh government has narrowed down on 12 'hotspots' of coronavirus pandemic in state capital Lucknow. 8 of these are major hotspots while 4 are minor. These hotspots will be sealed till the morning of April 15. These areas in the city of Lucknow have been declared as hotspots.

Major hotspots to be sealed in Lucknow:

Area around Masjid Alijan Area around Mohammedi Masjid in Vazeerganj Area around Phoolbaag masjid in Kaisarbaag Nazarbaag Masjid vicinity in Kaisarbaag Mohammadiya Masjid area in Sadaatganj Area around Peer Bakka Masjid in Talkatora Khajoor wali masjid in Triveni Nagar Rajauli Masjid area in Gudamba

Other hotspots in Lucknow:

Vijay Khand, some part of Gomati Nagar Indira Nagar (Dr Iqbal Ahmed Clinic, metro station, parts of Munshi Pulia) Parts of Aleena Enclave in Khurramnagar Area near IIM powerhouse, part of Thana Madiyav area

