Noida coronavirus hotspots: Areas in these sectors will be sealed

The government has released list of areas in sectors of Gautam Buddh Nagar (NOIDA) which have been designated to be hotspots of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. These areas will be sealed. The sealing of these hotspots in Noida will begin on midnight on Wednesday and go on till the morning of April 15.

During the sealing of these areas in Noida, they will be thoroughly sanitised. Also, as per the details made public by Uttar Pradesh government, door-to-door checking will be carried out to ensure the coronavirus outbreak is effectively contained.

During sealing of this hotspots, mediapersons will not be granted entry and residents will be mandated to wear masks while healding out of the home for essential work.

Full list of hotspots in Noida to be sealed:

Noida Sector 41 Hyde Park in Noida Sector 78 Supertech Capetown in Noida Sector 74 Lotus Boulevard in Noida Sector 100 Alpha One Greater Noida Nirala Green Shire,Patwari Village Greater Noida Sector 2 Logix Blossom Country, Paras Tierra Noida Sector 137, Wazidpur village ATS Dolce Zita-1 Greater Noida ACE golf Shire Noida Sector 150 Noida Sector 27, Noida Sector 28 Omicron 3, Greater Noida Sector 3 Mehek Residency Achega, Greater Noida Jay Pee Wish town Noida Sector 128 Noida Sector 44 Visnoi village POst- Dujana Dadri Noida Sector 37 Vill. GhodI Bacheda GB Nagar Stellar MI Omicron 3 Greater Noida Palm OIympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West, Sector 16 Chauda Village, Noida Sector 22 Grand Omaxe, Noida Sector 93 B Sector 5 and 8 JJ Colony Noida Designer Park Sector 62 Noida

