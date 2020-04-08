Image Source : FILE UP COVID-19 hotspots sealing: This is what you need to know

Uttar Pradesh government is quickly moving to contain coronavirus inside the sealed hotspots located in cities across the state. Avneesh Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday addressed press conference along with DGP of UP and gave signals that the sealing and subsequent operation will be carried out thoroughly.

This is what was said during the press conferece:

1. Here are the numbers of coronavirus hotspots located in cities across UP

Shamli: 3

Meerut: 7

Bareilly: 1

Bulandshahr: 3

Basti: 3

Saharanpur: 4

Maharajganj: 4

Sitapur: 1

Firozabad: 3

Lucknow: 8 big and 4 smaller hotspots

Agra: 12

Noida: 12

Ghaziabad: 13

Varanasi: 4

Kanpur:13

2. There will be through sanitation of these hotspots scrambled across the cities of the state.

3. The sealing will be akin to a curfew.

4. Door to door checking will be carried out.

5. These hotspots will remain sealed till April 15 morning.

6. The administration has ordered people to cover their faces if they need to leave their homes for essential work.

7. UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi said that 11,469 cases had been filed against 37 thousand 82 people. These people, he said, tried to defy lockdown.

8. The administration has warned that action can be taken against anyone not wearing a mask.

9. Media persons will not be allowed to enter the hotspot.

