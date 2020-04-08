Meerut coronavirus hotspots to be sealed: Full list

Image Source : AP File

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced sealing of coronavirus hotspots in at least 15 districts of the state. The hotspots will remain sealed till April 15 morning. Only home delivery will be allowed. These are places where a number of cases have been found, Director, Information Shishir told PTI today. Following are the hotspots in Meerut which will be sealed shortly.

FULL LIST OF HOTSPOTS IN MEERUT

Shastri Nagar Sector-13 (Nauchandi)

Sarai Behleem

Humayun Nagar (Kharsauda)

Lisadi Gate

Surya Nagar (Civil Line)

Azad Nagar Colony (Sardhna)

Gram Mahalka (Falawda)

Mohalla Kalyan Singh (Mavana)

Mohalla Munna Lal (Mavana)

AS Degree College (Mohalla Bada Mahadev, Mavana)

Kasba Khiwai (Suroorpur)

