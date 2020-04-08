Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
Meerut coronavirus hotspots to be sealed: Full list

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced sealing of coronavirus hotspots in at least 15 districts of the state. Following are the hotspots in Meerut which will be sealed shortly.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2020 20:53 IST
Image Source : AP

File

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced sealing of coronavirus hotspots in at least 15 districts of the state. The hotspots will remain sealed till April 15 morning. Only home delivery will be allowed. These are places where a number of cases have been found, Director, Information Shishir told PTI today. Following are the hotspots in Meerut which will be sealed shortly. 

FULL LIST OF HOTSPOTS IN MEERUT

Shastri Nagar Sector-13 (Nauchandi) 

Sarai Behleem
Humayun Nagar (Kharsauda)
Lisadi Gate
Surya Nagar (Civil Line)
Azad Nagar Colony (Sardhna)
Gram Mahalka (Falawda)
Mohalla Kalyan Singh (Mavana)
Mohalla Munna Lal (Mavana)
AS Degree College (Mohalla Bada Mahadev, Mavana)
Kasba Khiwai (Suroorpur)

