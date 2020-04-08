Agra COVID-19 hotspots: List of areas to be sealed from midnight

Agra COVID-19 hotspots: List of areas which will be sealed from midnight

With new cases appearing every day in various areas of the city, Agra has become the new hotspot of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Agra has topped with total 22 hotspots of the pandemic, followed by Ghaziabad 13 with Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Kanpur accounting for 12 hotspots each. Most of the cases are being found in the areas where Tablighi Jamaat members either visited or stayed.

List of Agra hotspots areas which will be sealed from midnight

Master Plan road Khandari Tajgang Agra Railway colony CAntt Kamla Nagar Eminant appartment Mohanpura Raoli Sr Hospital, Namner Krishna Vihar Jeonimandi Azampada Ramnagar Mantola Villahe Magtai Heeng ki Mandi, Chhatta Lady Lyall Gadhaiya-Tajganj Sabun Katra Masjid-SNMC Sita Nagar-Ram Bagh Charsu Gate Kishorepura-Jagdishpura Chogra tehra Subhash nagar (Sahaganj-1) and (HP East) Medi Health Ghatiya Azam Khan Basant Vihar Kamla Nagar

