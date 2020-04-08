Agra COVID-19 hotspots: List of areas to be sealed from midnight

Wednesday, April 08, 2020
     
New Delhi Updated on: April 08, 2020 20:33 IST
With new cases appearing every day in various areas of the city, Agra has become the new hotspot of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh. Agra has topped with total 22 hotspots of the pandemic, followed by Ghaziabad 13 with Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Kanpur accounting for 12 hotspots each. Most of the cases are being found in the areas where Tablighi Jamaat members either visited or stayed.

List of Agra hotspots areas which will be sealed from midnight

  1. Master Plan road Khandari
  2. Tajgang Agra
  3. Railway colony CAntt
  4. Kamla Nagar
  5. Eminant appartment
  6. Mohanpura Raoli
  7. Sr Hospital, Namner
  8. Krishna Vihar Jeonimandi 
  9. Azampada Ramnagar
  10. Mantola
  11. Villahe Magtai
  12. Heeng ki Mandi, Chhatta 
  13. Lady Lyall
  14. Gadhaiya-Tajganj
  15. Sabun Katra Masjid-SNMC
  16. Sita Nagar-Ram Bagh
  17. Charsu Gate
  18. Kishorepura-Jagdishpura
  19. Chogra tehra
  20. Subhash nagar (Sahaganj-1) and (HP East)
  21. Medi Health Ghatiya Azam Khan
  22. Basant Vihar Kamla Nagar

