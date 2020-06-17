Chinese PLA Commanding Officer killed in LAC clash, Indian Army sources confirm

Image Source : FILE Breaking: Chinese PLA Commanding Officer killed in LAC clash on Monday

Over 24 hours after the initial reports of clashes between India and China emerged, Indian Army sources have not confirmed that a Chinese PLA Commanding officer was also killed on Monday.

The clashes which took place on Monday resulted in as many as 20 Indian soldiers being martyred.

Reports had emerged of army intercepts showing that Chinese casualties could be as many as 43.

The government has reportedly given the Indian Army emergency powers to combat any Chinese aggression in the area. The army has been given a free hand to deal with the situation as they deem fit.

(more to follow...)

