Chinese jets flying extremely close to Canadian aircraft on UN mission; 60 such incidents since December

Chinese military jets have been flying extremely close to the Canadian aircraft, risking a mid-air collision and showing an "unsafe and unprofessional conduct" of the Chinese pilots, reports have stated. According to sources with the Canadian government, their maritime patrol aircraft CP-140 Aurora, manned by rotating crews, is currently taking part in UN Operation NEON to monitor sanctions against North Korea.

Chinese military fighter jets have repeatedly "buzzed" a Canadian aircraft which was on a UN mission in East Asia, with over two dozen intercepts deemed dangerous, Radio Free Asia reported citing Canada's local media outlet.

A report stated with Canada's Global News stated, "Buzzing" means flying extremely close and fast. On these occasions, the Chinese jets came as close as 20 to 100 feet (six to 30 meters) to the Canadian plane.

Moreover, the Canadian government and military sources also revealed that the Canadian government lodged "multiple" diplomatic complaints with Beijing regarding this matter.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Department of National Defence termed the situation as "of concern and of increasing frequency".

As per the report, there have been around 60 such incidents since December.

The planes sometimes came so close to the Canadian pilots that they could make eye contact with each other, risking a mid-air collision, the report said.

However, these complaints were dismissed by Chinese analysts.

Chinese sources and analysts said the Canadian warplanes were the ones guilty of conducting provocative close-in recon missions on China.

Notably, Canada-China relations have been strained after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at the Chinese telecommunications company Huawei in 2018 at the request of the US. China retaliated by arresting two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.

The two Canadians were released last September after Meng was allowed to return to China.

Relations between the two countries soured again last month after Canada banned Huawei and another Chinese telecom company, ZTE, from taking part in its 5G network development.

