Is India the most unsafe country for women? Here's what survey says

Protesters wearing black bands raise slogans during a protest against the rape and brutal murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad last week.

India is ranked the most dangerous country for women, according to a survey conducted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The survey of about 550 experts on women's issues ranked war-torn Afghanistan and Syria in second and third place. Somalia and Saudi Arabia followed were placed in the subsequent positions. Even though the survey was published in 2018, not much has changed.

The survey asked which five of the 193 United Nations member states were most dangerous for women and the worst for healthcare, economic resources, traditional practices, sexual and non-sexual abuse, and human trafficking.

10 countries ranked 'most dangerous' for women:

1. India

2. Afghanistan

3. Syria

4. Somalia

5. Saudi Arabia

6. Pakistan

7. Democratic Republic of Congo

8. Yemen

9. Nigeria

10. United States

