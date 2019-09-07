US tells Muslim bodies it backs direct Indo-Pak dialogue

A delegation of US Council of Muslim Organisations (USMCO) that met a senior State Department official dealing with Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue has been told that Washington backs direct talks between New Delhi and Islamabad on Kashmir.

"The US continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern -- a message stressed in Deputy Assistant Secretary Massinga's recent meeting with @USCMO leadership," the Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice G. Wells, tweeted on Friday. Erwin Massinga is in-charge of Pakistan Affairs within the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

The U.S. continues to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern—a message stressed in Deputy Assistant Secretary Massinga’s recent meeting with @USCMO leadership. AGW pic.twitter.com/1RGGEwI9Ty — State_SCA (@State_SCA) September 6, 2019

ALSO READ | Article 370, Ram temple to top agenda at RSS meet with affiliates