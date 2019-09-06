Friday, September 06, 2019
     
Article 370 abrogation: Karnataka deputy commissioner resigns, says democracy compromised

Senthil's colleague Gopinathan had resigned from service in August to protest "denial of freedom of expression to the people of Jammu and Kashmir", following the abrogation of Article 370.

New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2019 13:55 IST
After the article 370 was revoked, another IAS officer, DC Shashikanth Senthil A 2009 batch Karnataka cadre, has resigned from his service today. 

Disappointed with the move, the former bureaucrat feels that the building blocks of Indian democracy are compromised. 

He assumed charge as Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district in June 2017 and was hailed as one of the most proactive DCs the district had seen.

Senthil's colleague Gopinathan had resigned from service in August to protest "denial of freedom of expression to the people of Jammu and Kashmir", following the abrogation of Article 370. 

He came into limelight for his anonymous participation in relief and rescue operation in the Kerala floods last year. 

Gopinathan, who was the secretary of the power department of the Union Territories of Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, submitted resignation to the home ministry on August 21. However, he was asked to resume duty and continue to work until his resignation was accepted.

 

