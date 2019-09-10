Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu: Will annex Jordan Valley, West Bank settlements if elected | LIVE

Tuesday, September 10, 2019
     
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu: Will annex Jordan Valley, West Bank settlements if elected

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced to annex Jordan Valley, West Bank settlements if elected.

New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2019 21:19 IST
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday announced to annex Jordan Valley, West Bank settlements if elected. 

“One place that can have sovereignty immediately applied to it after the elections is the Jordan Valley. The next government will apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley,” he said today. 

 

“This is a democracy. I won’t do anything without a clear mandate. So I’m asking for a mandate, to do this thing that enjoys a broad consensus, to define at long last Israel’s permanent borders, promising that Judea and Samaria don’t turn into Gaza.

“This map defines our eastern frontier. We haven’t had this kind of opportunity since the [1967] Six Day War, and may not have it against for another 50 years.”

