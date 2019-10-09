Image Source : ANI Zomato delivery man kidnaps pet dog after delivering food to couple in Pune

There is no doubt that online food delivery system has been growing to heights in recent times and with that advancement, people want everything on their doorsteps. Similarly, a couple in Pune ordered food from Zomato, and got their food delivered. But to their horror, the delivery guy walked off with their pet, a beagle dog, after delivering the food.

Vandana Shah took to Twitter to post about the bizarre incident, which she said happened on Monday around noon when she found that her dog ''Dottu'' went missing from Karve Road.

@ZomatoIN @zomatocare@Rashmibansal #doglovers help @PETA #missingdog kidnapped by Zomato delivery guy Tushar Mobile number 08669582131on 7thOct from Poona at Karve Road,Deccan. pic.twitter.com/qLHnzEpwyT — Vandana Shah (@Vandy4PM) October 8, 2019

The CCTV footage showed Dottu playing and roaming inside the premises of her home cum-factory complex premises before he went missing.

After hours of searching inside the house, the couple started searching him in the neighbourhood but no trace of him appeared. The worried couple then informed the police, who assured them to help in finding him.

Ms Shah said that on enquiring from a few food delivery guys at an eatery near their home, one of them recognised the dog and said it was taken away by his colleague.

Shah also got hold of a picture of her dog with a man, who turned out to be a food delivery personnel of Zomato, who was identified as one Tushar.

"We took his contact number and asked him about Dottu. Tushar confessed to having picked him up but when we asked him to return the dog he started making up excuses and said that he had sent him to his village," news agency ANI quoted Vandana Shah as saying.

"We also offered him money in exchange for our beagle but he kept on giving us evasive answers and for the last few hours he has switched off his cellphone", said Shah.

Shah reached out to Zomato seeking their help stating that her dog was kidnapped by Tushar on October 7 Karve Road, Deccan.

"That's totally not acceptable. Please help us with your contact details or the order details via DM and someone from our team will reach out to you at the earliest," Zomato quickly responded on the microblogging site.

Shah and her husband also claimed that while they were assured of help by police yesterday, the police refused to register a complaint.

(With ANI inputs)

