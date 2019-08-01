Image Source : PTI Cops warn man who cancelled Zomato order over 'non-Hindu' server

Police in Madhya Pradesh have sent a notice to a man who cancelled his order from food ordering app Zomato because he was assigned a "non-Hindu" delivery man and then tweeted about it, triggering a debate over religious intolerance.

Jabalpur's Amit Shukla has been warned by the police that he could be jailed if he does anything "divisive" in the next six months.

On Tuesday, Shukla had tweeted about cancelling his order placed on Zomato as the delivery rider was a "non-Hindu" and he could not accept food from him due to religious reasons.

Police said they have also put Shukla under surveillance as he had violated constitutional provisions where there is no place for any kind of untouchability and acts against religious harmony.

Shukla's tweet, which went viral on social media, sparked a debate about religious intolerance in the country.

Shukla had also threatened to take legal action against Zomato.

In response, Zomato said on Twitter that "Food doesn't have a religion. It is a religion."

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal also tweeted that "We are proud of the idea of India and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren't sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values."