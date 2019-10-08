A restaurant in Noida serves food 160 feet up in the air

The dining time in the Fly Dining starts at 6 pm and ends at 10 pm.

Have you ever dreamt of or wanted to devour a scrumptious meal at 160 feet above the ground?

This is now a reality in Noida.

Fly Dining in Noida Sector 38 A offers food in the most unique way and place -- 160 feet up in the air.

A huge table surrounded with 24 seats is lifted up with a crane. It also has a less widen central passage to allow free movement of waiters and other staff.

The man behind the idea, Nikhil Kumar shared that this idea came from his visit to Dubai.

Kumar says he first saw this two years ago in Dubai and had been toying with the idea of bringing it to Noida since then.

"It took two years because we have been focussing more on safety and ensuring customers get an amazing experience. Experts from Germany have trained us," he told ANI.

He described his unique idea to be not merely selling food but "experience."

Transforming his idea into reality wasn't an easy job as he had to take care of the customer's safety.

"We don't allow pregnant women and kids below the height of 4 feet and haven't got any complaint till now," said Kumar.

The equipment being used in this fly dining experience is tested and certified from Germany while the crane that suspends the structure is from Dubai. Once seated, the safety belts buckling to the seat are checked thrice before launching into the air.

Customers get to spend 40 minutes in the air.

Parul Gupta, who celebrated her birthday at the heights, said, "It was such an exciting experience and thrilling."

Vimmi Bhatia, another consumer, said, "It is a totally different experience from other restaurants and next time I would love to visit this place with my husband."

The dining time in the Fly Dining starts at 6 pm and ends at 10 pm.