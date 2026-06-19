Shooting at New York's Times Square triggers panic; crowds flee, one arrested | VIDEO

New Delhi:

Gunshots were fired in the middle of a crowded intersection packed with tourists, visitors and locals in New York's Times Square on Thursday. The sound of gunfire sparked immediate panic, with people running in different directions and taking cover behind barriers, vehicles, and nearby buildings. Videos circulating online show the chaos as frightened bystanders rushed to get away from the area.

Watch the video

The shooting happened around 3:40 pm, at a time when the city was still buzzing after celebrations for the New York Knicks' championship victory.

What happened?

According to local reports, the violence reportedly began after a fight broke out in the area.

A 26-year-old man was allegedly stabbed during the altercation, following which gunshots were fired. Witness footage appears to show at least two individuals dressed in dark clothing opening fire before fleeing the scene. Police officers who were already stationed nearby immediately chased the suspects.

Who is the suspect?

Authorities have identified the main suspect as a 17-year-old teenager who is currently in police custody and is expected to face formal charges. Officials have not yet released details about a possible motive, and investigators are still working to determine whether anyone else was involved in the incident.

Were there any injuries?

Information about injuries remains somewhat unclear. The New York Fire Department confirmed that one person was taken to a hospital after the incident. However, local reports later stated that there were no injuries directly linked to the gunfire.

Officials are expected to provide further clarification as the investigation progresses.

The shooting occurred in Times Square, one of the world's most famous tourist destinations and among the busiest locations in New York City. The area attracts hundreds of thousands of pedestrians every day and was especially crowded on Thursday due to celebrations linked to the New York Knicks' championship parade.

Police investigation underway

Following the incident, authorities sealed off parts of Times Square and launched an investigation. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage, speaking to witnesses, and trying to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the shooting.

Police have not yet released an official statement detailing the motive behind the attack. The incident comes less than a week after another shooting in the heart of Times Square, where a 17-year-old was injured during celebrations following a Knicks victory.

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