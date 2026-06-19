'Cannot kill your way out': How Iran peace deal has opened up a deep rift between US, Israel

New Delhi:

The newly announced US-Iran peace deal seems to have opened a rare and public divide between Washington and Tel Aviv. US Vice President JD Vance strongly defended the agreement and criticised Israeli leaders who oppose it, saying “military action alone cannot solve every security challenge.”

The disagreement has exposed growing tensions between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

How Iran deal is opening cracks in US-Israel ties?

While the Trump administration has presented the deal as a “major diplomatic breakthrough”, many Israeli leaders believe it “fails to address key concerns” regarding Iran's missile programme and nuclear ambitions.

Defending Donald Trump's strategy, Vance reminded Israeli leaders that the United States remains Israel's strongest and most influential ally. He argued that Israel cannot rely solely on military force to solve every security threat and questioned what alternatives critics of the agreement were offering.

During a White House news briefing, Vance said, "No. 1: Donald J. Trump is the only head of state in the entire world who is sympathetic to the nation of Israel at this moment in time. If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world. Two-thirds Israel's defensive weapons have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars."

"The problem for Israel is not Donald J. Trump and anybody in Israel who thinks their biggest problem is the president of the United States needs to wake up and smell the reality of the situation that country is in," Vance said.

While speaking to New York Times, Vance came down heavily on Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

"What is your exact proposal? You’re a country of 9 million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have," Vance said.

"I find this whole freakout in Israel a little bit odd because I think that it comes from a place of mistrust, and I think that America has earned the trust of that region of the world," Vance said.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir rejected Vance's criticism and compared the threat posed by Iran to that of Nazi Germany, arguing that stronger military action remains necessary.

Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that the agreement does not sufficiently limit Iran's missile capabilities or provide a clear roadmap for dismantling its nuclear infrastructure.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also maintained that Israel will continue security operations in southern Lebanon if required, regardless of the agreement. The dispute has also highlighted growing tensions between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

For years, Netanyahu described Trump as one of Israel's strongest supporters in the White House. However, recent weeks have seen an increasingly blunt exchange of remarks between the two leaders. Trump has publicly criticised some Israeli military actions, particularly in Lebanon, arguing that they could undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts.

He has also suggested that Netanyahu should adopt a more measured approach in dealing with regional threats. At the same time, Trump has emphasised that his administration has done more for Israel than any previous US government.

Trump said, "Without me, there would be no Israel," adding that no other US president had been willing to take the actions he took in support of the country. In interviews, he also referred to Netanyahu as “crazy.”

The peace deal

The agreement is intended to reduce tensions across West Asia and prevent a wider regional conflict. The war with Iran had already shaken global markets and disrupted energy supplies, particularly after concerns emerged over the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping route.

Supporters of the deal argue diplomacy is the best way to prevent another prolonged conflict. Critics, especially in Israel, fear the agreement leaves Iran with too much room to continue developing military capabilities.

The latest exchange suggests that differences over Iran, Lebanon and regional security are creating deeper strains within a partnership that has long been considered one of Washington's most important alliances.

As negotiations move forward, the success or failure of the Iran deal could play a major role in shaping future US-Israel relations.

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