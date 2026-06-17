Rift evident? Trump tells Netanyahu to be 'more responsible with respect to Lebanon'

Evian:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously described Donald Trump as the "greatest friend Israel ever had in the White House" during Trump’s presidency.

However, Trump has recently taken a far more critical tone while attempting to finalise a deal aimed at ending the conflict involving Iran. In a series of public remarks, he both asserted credit for his role in supporting Israel and sharply questioned Netanyahu’s leadership decisions.

Trump said, "Without me, there would be no Israel," adding that no other US president had been willing to take the actions he took in support of the country. In interviews, he also referred to Netanyahu as “crazy,” marking an unusually blunt exchange between the two leaders.

Netanyahu, who has served as Israel’s prime minister across four US administrations, has experienced tensions with several American presidents over the years. However, observers note that none of his past disagreements have been expressed as publicly or directly as those coming from Trump.

The tensions have emerged as Trump criticises recent Israeli military actions in Lebanon, which he believes could complicate ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran. He has been pushing for a diplomatic agreement while facing political pressure at home, where the conflict has become unpopular and contributed to rising fuel prices.

An agreement is reportedly scheduled to be signed in Geneva on Friday.

Speaking at the G7 summit in France, Trump said he had personally conveyed his dissatisfaction with Netanyahu’s recent actions, particularly regarding Lebanon. While reaffirming his support for Israel, he emphasised the need for greater caution and strategic restraint.

The broader bipartisan consensus in Washington supporting Israel has shown signs of strain in recent years.

Growing criticism from progressive circles over the Gaza war, along with increasing scepticism among some conservatives regarding long-standing US aid commitments, has contributed to shifting political dynamics. At the same time, concerns about antisemitism have been rising across both the left and right of the political spectrum.

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