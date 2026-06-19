Athiradi OTT X Review: What internet users say about Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas' film as it arrives online

New Delhi:

Malayalam movie Athiradi, starring Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas and Riya Shibu, has arrived on an OTT platform after completing its theatrical run. Directed by Arun Anirudhan, the comedy-drama film can be streamed on Sony LIV and has been garnering attention from viewers.

So far, the film has been receiving positive feedback from viewers who have watched it on OTT. X users are praising the actors’ performances and Vishnu Vijay’s music. Read on to know how users are reacting to the film.

Athiradi OTT X Review

One X user heaped praise on Athiradi, calling it one of the "best movies" of the year. For Tovino Thomas, he wrote, "Man, you are a gem of an actor." He also lauded director Arun Anirudhan for his debut direction.

His post read, "#Athiradi One of the best movie of the year #Tovinothomas! Man you are a gem of an actor #Vishnuvijay musical #Arunanirudhan Excellent debut direction, loved it 4/5"

Another user praised the film for its relatable content. He mentioned that there were several scenes in the film that he found "relatable or partially relatable." He wrote, "So many scenes in Athiradi were relatable or partially relatable; not because I’ve lived them myself, but because I’ve seen moments unfold in the lives of people around me (sic)."

Athiradi box office collection

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Athiradi collected Rs 67.61 crore worldwide, grossed Rs 42.96 crore in India, and Rs 24.65 crore in overseas markets. Its net India collection stands at Rs 37.13 crore across 21,635 shows.

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