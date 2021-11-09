Zika virus: UP CM Yogi Adityanath likely to visit Kanpur tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Taking cognisance of rising Zika virus cases in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to visit Kanpur on Wednesday (November 10). At least 89 people tested positive for the disease till now. Out of the total infected, 55 are men and 34 are women. Among these, 23 are those having age below 21 years.

Yogi Adityanath had earlier directed officials to run the 'Vishesh Sanchari Rog Niyantran Abhiyan' (special communicable diseases control campaign) and the 'Dastak' campaign in a proactive manner, the government said.

In a statement, Adityanath had said some cases of Zika virus have been reported from Kanpur, and proper steps should be taken for the safety and treatment of the affected patients.

He added that cleanliness, sanitisation, fogging and anti-larval spraying should be done continuously. This will prove to be effective in controlling Zika virus and other communicable diseases, he had said.

The first case of the Zika virus was reported in Kanpur on October 23 when a warrant officer of the IAF tested positive for the infection.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle, and joint pain, and headache.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day, peaking during early morning and late afternoon or evening.

