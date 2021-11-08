Zika virus continues to remain concern in UP's Kanpur, 89 confirmed cases so far

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI The first case of the Zika virus was reported in Kanpur on October 23 when a warrant officer of the IAF tested positive for the infection.

Mosquito-borne Zika virus continues to remain a concern in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, with 89 people testing positive for the disease. Out of the total infected, 55 are men and 34 are women. Among these, 23 are those having age below 21 years.

So far, a total of 3,283 samples have been collected from the city and sent to the virology lab of KGMU in Lucknow and NIV in Pune for testing. A high alert has been sounded in the periphery of hangars of the IAF station, an official said.

What is Zika virus?

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle, and joint pain, and headache.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Aedes mosquitoes usually bite during the day, peaking during early morning and late afternoon or evening.

First discovered in 1947, the mosquito-borne virus Zika virus reached epidemic proportions in Brazil in 2015, when thousands of babies were born with microcephaly, a disorder that causes babies to be born with abnormally small heads and underdeveloped brains.

Delhi govt on alert regarding Zika cases in UP: Manish Sisodia

Amid several cases of Zika virus being reported in the last two weeks in Kanpur, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the city government was alert and watchful of the developments.

Delhi shares a border with Uttar Pradesh too, and many people commute back and forth from the two states, for work or other purposes.

On Saturday, at a press conference, Sisodia was asked about the situation in Delhi, given the frequent movement of people between Delhi and UP, via Ghaziabad and Noida by road, or train and other means of transportation.

The deputy chief minister said the Delhi government is alert and watchful of the Zika virus cases reported in UP.

Take pro-active steps to control spread of Zika virus cases: CM Yogi Adityanath to officials

Taking cognisance of Zika virus cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to run the 'Vishesh Sanchari Rog Niyantran Abhiyan' (special communicable diseases control campaign) and the 'Dastak' campaign in a proactive manner, the government said.

In a statement, Adityanath said some cases of Zika virus have been reported from Kanpur, and proper steps should be taken for the safety and treatment of the affected patients.

He added that cleanliness, sanitisation, fogging and anti-larval spraying should be done continuously.

This will prove to be effective in controlling Zika virus and other communicable diseases, he said.

