What is Zika Virus? Know symptoms, causes and risk factors, prevention

With 13 new cases of Zika Virus reported in Kanpur and one confirmed case in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district, the total tally of cases of the mosquito-borne disease in Uttar Pradesh stands at 79. As Zika virus continues to create havoc in Kanpur, we need to be extra caution. The mosquito-borne illness is spread by the Aedes mosquito, the same species that transmits the dengue and chikungunya viruses. It was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys and later identified in humans in 1952.

The symptoms of infection are mild, but if a pregnant woman catches the virus, it can have a severe impact on the pregnancy as well as the unborn child.

Zika Virus: Symptoms

Some people infected with Zika virus have no symptoms. Usually symptoms occur between two to 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito. The symptoms last about a week.

Signs and symptoms:

Fever

Rash

Muscle or Joint pain

conjunctivitis or eye pain or redness in eyes

Headache

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

malaise

Zika Virus: Causes, Complications and Risk Factors

Travelling to an area where Zika is present can be highly risky as most often, it is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The virus can also transmissible from one person to another through sexual contact. In some cases, people contract the virus through blood transfusion or organ donation.

Complications of Zika can be devastating, if a pregnant woman contracts the virus. It can cause a brain defect known as microcephaly in the developing fetus and new born. The brain and head of the newborn will be smaller in size than is usual. Loss of pregnancy, stillbirth, preterm birth and other congenital disabilities.

Note: To date, there have been no known transmissions of the virus from mother to infant during breast-feeding.

In adults, infection with the Zika virus may cause brain or nervous system complications, such as Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Zika Virus: Prevention